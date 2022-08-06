Facebook tests Super, Twitch-style to talk to celebrities

- Advertisement -

%20prueba%20 %2C%20al%20estilo%20Twitch%20para%20hablar%20con%20famosos&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F08%2F06%2Ffacebook-prueba-super-al-estilo-twitch-para-hablar-con-famosos%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow"> Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Initially announced in 2020, Super has changed since then and is already in a testing phase with a hundred testers, content creators who are the first to access this platform that, in the of Twitch, allows hold conversations with .

Super seeks to become “the Twitch” of Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram

Originally, Super is an experimental product that emerged from an independent team made up of developers from Meta (Facebook’s parent company) that will have an entity so independent from the ecosystem created by Mark Zuckerberg that it will not even be necessary to have a Facebook account to sign up. In exchange, what Super does request as an option when registering is to have a Google account.

In fact, up to now there hasn’t been the slightest trace of linkage or integration with the other social platforms of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) or any other external platform, beyond the possibility of registering using the Google account.

Initially the nature of Super was more geared towards having peer-to-peer (FaceTime) conversations with celebrities, but its development has since evolved into something closer to Twitch, demonstrating Meta’s willingness to continue to add to their platforms. characteristics of competition, as has happened with the “tiktokization” of Instagram.

Like Twitch, Super will allow content creators to monetize their channels by allowing viewers to pay for exclusive features, from paid subscriptions with unique content to offering donations to creators. In this section on monetization, it is worth noting that, for now, content creators will receive 100% of paymentswithout the platform retaining any percentage.

Interestingly, on the Super website, in the FAQ section on possible doubts regarding the operation of the platform, it is mentioned that its handling is extremely simple and that among the available streaming options there is one that allows Simultaneous broadcast from Super and from TikTok Liveso that the same content can be shared by both platforms at the same time.

At the moment, Meta has not provided more information regarding when Super begins to be operational for the entire public.