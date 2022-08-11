Eufy 4G LTE Starlight in the test: LTE surveillance camera with battery and solar module The 4G LTE Starlight with 2K HD resolution offers a GPS receiver, colored night vision and, thanks to the solar panel and battery, works almost completely self-sufficient in terms of energy. 4:00 p.m. tech stage

The market of LTE surveillance cameras (best list) is limited to solutions from just a few well-known providers such as Arlo, Hikvision and Reolink. Recently, 7Links (Pearl) and Annke have also launched LTE variants. With the recently introduced 4G Starlight, the Anker subsidiary Eufy is now also involved. It has a rechargeable battery that can be powered by an optionally available solar . This means that the 4G LTE Starlight works almost completely self-sufficient in terms of energy under favorable conditions with only a few hours of sunshine per day . And a free Nano SIM cardwith 100 MB data volume, which expires after seven days, is also included. It also offers colored night vision thanks to the integrated LED spotlight . The feature is now de rigueur in the industry. There are more and more surveillance cameras with integrated lighting (guide) . They range from spotlight cams like the Eufy Solocam S40 (test report) to LED outdoor lights with a camera like the Ezviz LC3 (test report) to so-called floodlight cams . The latter have a strong luminosity of up to 3000 lumens. What they all have in common is that they use the lighting to create a provide colored night vision . The image is also clearer, making it easier to identify uninvited guests. They therefore offer a higher level of safety than models without lamps .

The camera saves videos with 128-bit encryption on the 7.3 GB memory integrated in the device . When storage space is full, the oldest videos are deleted first to make room for new ones. A NAS and the cloud storage offered by Eufy are not available as storage options for videos. Unlike the Video Doorbell Dual (test report) and Eufycam 2 (test report) , the 4G LTE Starlight is currently not compatible with a Eufy base station, so it cannot use the storage space built into it.

Scope of delivery and other features

The 4G LTE Starlight (T8151) weighs 467 grams and measures 11.5 × 7 × 6.6 cm, is weatherproof according to IP67 and, according to the manufacturer, can be used in temperatures between -20 and 50 degrees Celsius.

The scope of delivery includes a bracket including screws for attachment. The brief instructions, which are also available in German, contain the most important information on commissioning and assembly.

Commissioning of the Eufy 4G LTE Starlight

As with other Eufy surveillance cameras, the commissioning of the 4G LTE Starlight is basically simple , but requires a user account . To do this, you need to provide an email address and set up a password. The email that follows contains a confirmation link that completes the registration. If you haven’t received the email, it’s worth checking the spam folder. That’s where she ended up with us.

To install the surveillance camera after registering and logging in to the Eufy app, users tap the plus sign on the start page as the device 4G Starlight Camera and select the environment (Home) under which the camera should be sorted. An installation wizard accompanies the individual steps. Now you have to insert an activated nano-SIM card without a PIN into the corresponding slot, which is located behind a rubber cover on the back of the camera. Now you scan the QR code on the bottom of the camera and then press the sync button, which is located on the top in the rear area of ​​the camera. After a short beep, tap Next. Now the connection is established and then the camera is ready for use. In the test with a Nano-SIM from Drillisch, it worked perfectly.

Commissioning is also successful with the supplied nano-SIM from Eiotclub . If you want to continue using the card after you have used up the data volume, which is not exactly generous at 100 MB, you have to top it up beforehand at https://sim.eiotclub.com/1 . You can choose between data plans for 30 days and 2 GB volume for 10 dollars, 12 GB for 180 days for 60 dollars and 24 GB for one year for 1000 dollars. But there are also cheaper tariffs, such as those you can find in our Tariff theme world . For example, the Drillisch brand handyvertrag.de currently offers 4 GB with a maximum of 50 MBit/s for a monthly fee of 5 euros .