Xiaomi launches smart glasses with OLED screen and 50 megapixel camera

Currently Xiaomi has a large presence in the smartphone market. And it is that more and more people are choosing to buy phones from this manufacturer thanks to the features they offer and how affordable their prices are.

However, it seems that with its latest creation, Xiaomi is looking to expand its domains within the device market. It’s about some smart to which was added a 50 along with a 15x lens.

It is worth mentioning that this does not represent the first attempt by Xiaomi to create its own smart glasses, since last year it presented the Xiaomi Smart Glasses, which had built-in augmented reality technology, as well as microLED panels, although these never made their market debut. On this occasion Xiaomi has come with the Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camerawhich present a design oriented towards the audiovisual.

In that sense, a 50-megapixel main lens has been integrated, along with another periscope camera equipped with 8 megapixels. In addition, these smart glasses feature OIS, as well as 5x optical zoom and 15x hybrid zoom.

Another element present in these smart glasses is a Sony micro OLED panelwhich is capable of providing a maximum brightness of up to 3 thousand nits and 3281 ppi.

Regarding its design, the Mijia Glasses have a weight of only 100 gramswhich makes them very light.

Added to this, a 1020mAh battery that give these smart glasses the ability to record up to 100 minutes continuously Of video.

In addition, when they are put to charge they can reach the 80% of its energy in just 30 minutes. As for its internal components, these smart glasses have a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 coreas well as 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

The Mijia Glasses also include Dual Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. But these glasses are not only designed to record video and take photos, they also offer the user the opportunity to use augmented reality features that will be very useful to you, such as translation in real time or navigate by GPS.

People interested in acquiring the glasses may do so as a reservation for a value of 2499 yuanequivalent to €362 Starting next August 3.