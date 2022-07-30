Epic Games Store invites you to mow the lawn with ‘Lawn Mowing Simulator’

- Advertisement -

No joke: the free Epic Store game for this week is Lawn , as its name suggests, a simulator in which you will dedicate yourself to mowing the lawn. The advantage, of course, is that you don’t have to be hot: you can do it from the comfort of your home.

Developed by Skyhook Games and distributed by Curve Games, Lawn Mowing Simulator It was released in 2021 for Windows, although it is already available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S and even Android. Now, however, you have the opportunity to take it for free, if you are interested in this very specific area of ​​gardening.

Lawn Mowing Simulatorin fact, it is a simulator with all of the law: “the only simulator that allows you to drive a wide range of authentic lawnmowers from prestigious manufacturers – Toro, SCAG and STIGA – while managing your own company,” says the official description of the game.

In Lawn Mowing Simulator you will be able to do everything you see in the presentation video and more, since although the offer only includes the base game, it already has a couple of additional contents in which you can mow the lawn in the old Great Britain and even on a safari of dinosaurs.

If you are interested Lawn Mowing Simulator, you can claim it and add it to your collection on the Epic Games Store for free at this link. You have until next Thursday, August 4 to do so, before the offer ends and, like every week, is renewed for another.