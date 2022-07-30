Nahles wants automation offensive at the Federal Employment Agency

“A decade of ” is what Andrea Nahles calls for when she takes up her post at the head of the . Among other things, AI is one of them.

The new CEO of the Employment Agency, Andrea Nahles, wants to make the Nuremberg authority a pioneer in digitization. “In my view, we need a decade of automation,” said Nahles of the German Press Agency in Nuremberg.

Nahles will officially take up her position at the head of the labor administration this Monday, which, with a budget of almost 40 billion euros and more than 100,000 employees, is one of the largest German authorities. The former SPD party leader and federal social affairs minister succeeds Detlef Scheele, who is retiring.

E-file helpful during Corona crisis

The Federal Agency would not have been able to cope with the Corona crisis if it had not introduced the electronic file ten years ago. This path must now be consistently pursued, said Nahles. This also requires the use of artificial intelligence and automation processes. This creates freedom to give more employees more time for personal advice.

It is already possible to register as unemployed online, said Nahles, whose tasks on the board of the federal agency also include IT. In addition, this year there will also be the opportunity to submit an online application for basic security.

“I have expectations of the federal government that it will enable public administrations to catch up with progress,” for example with modern cloud solutions, said Nahles. German authorities have recently been heavily criticized for their technical backwardness – such as the health authorities during the corona pandemic or the approval authorities when developing renewable energies.



(axk)

