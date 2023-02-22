5G News
Enjoy! Naruto, Sailor Moon and more anime are available for free on YouTube

By Abraham
Enjoy! Naruto, Sailor Moon and more anime are available for free on YouTube
This week, two of the biggest anime pirate sites in Europe were closed by the Ministry of Justice, leaving thousands of users “orphaned” from their favorite Japanese productions.

If you’re one of those who can’t afford services like Crunchyroll, you can rejoice, as Viz Media has released six complete series on YouTube, which can be watched for free by all users.

Classic franchises such as Sailor Moon, Naruto, Death Note and Hunter x Hunter were made available in separate YouTube playlists, allowing users to watch them in a simple and organized way.

Unfortunately, as it is an international company, the productions do not have the dubbing that Europeians love so much, being made available with the original audio in Japanese and subtitles in English.

See below the available series and episodes:

  • Death Note: 37 episodes
  • HunterXHunter – 148 episodes
  • Inuyasha – 197 episodes
  • Osomatsu-san – 50 episodes
  • Naruto – 220 episodes
  • Sailor Moon – 238 episodes

Despite being older, many of these franchises are extremely acclaimed to this day and many would like to be able to review them or even watch them for the first time.

It is worth remembering that Death Note and Naruto are also available in the Netflix catalog.

So, ready to marathon the anime?

