For all! YouTube Music will launch personalized radios even for free users

YouTube Music is increasingly expanding the availability of personalized radio stations within its app. Today a Google spokesperson confirmed that the new feature will be released to all YouTube Music users and we’re not just talking about subscribers, but free ones as well.

Explaining better, YouTube Music’s personalized radios allow you to select up to 30 artists to create a radio with songs selected by the application’s algorithm. It will also be possible to choose if you want the radio to have more or less music from other artists.

According to Google spokesman Paul Pennington, the feature will roll out to everyone in the coming days. It is currently being tested by a small number of users.

Finally, YouTube TV finally had the new interface released for Apple TV users. She is one of the last platforms to receive the news, as bugs made Google stop its distribution.

The engineering team is actively working on a solution to the issue that prevents the app from launching correctly on Apple TV devices. While I don’t have an estimated arrival time for when this will be resolved, I will definitely keep you updated here with any information I receive. Meanwhile, forcing the app on Apple TV should also work as a temporary solution so you don’t have to turn the device off and on again.

Only Apple TV 4K users are currently reporting issues with the new interface, and the only solution is to restart the app or Apple TV.