5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleFor all! YouTube Music will launch personalized radios even for free...

For all! YouTube Music will launch personalized radios even for free users

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
For all! YouTube Music will launch personalized radios even for free users
for all youtube music will launch personalized radios even for.jpeg
- Advertisement -

YouTube Music is increasingly expanding the availability of personalized radio stations within its app. Today a Google spokesperson confirmed that the new feature will be released to all YouTube Music users and we’re not just talking about subscribers, but free ones as well.

Explaining better, YouTube Music’s personalized radios allow you to select up to 30 artists to create a radio with songs selected by the application’s algorithm. It will also be possible to choose if you want the radio to have more or less music from other artists.

- Advertisement -

According to Google spokesman Paul Pennington, the feature will roll out to everyone in the coming days. It is currently being tested by a small number of users.

Finally, YouTube TV finally had the new interface released for Apple TV users. She is one of the last platforms to receive the news, as bugs made Google stop its distribution.

The engineering team is actively working on a solution to the issue that prevents the app from launching correctly on Apple TV devices. While I don’t have an estimated arrival time for when this will be resolved, I will definitely keep you updated here with any information I receive. Meanwhile, forcing the app on Apple TV should also work as a temporary solution so you don’t have to turn the device off and on again.

Only Apple TV 4K users are currently reporting issues with the new interface, and the only solution is to restart the app or Apple TV.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Enjoy! Naruto, Sailor Moon and more anime are available for free on YouTube

This week, two of the biggest anime pirate sites in Europe were closed...
Latest news

Supreme Court hears case about a law that shields social media sites from lawsuits : NPR

The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.