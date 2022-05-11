Elon Musk is consistent and acknowledges that he would allow Donald Trump to return to Twitter

Elon Musk leaves us again with a very juicy headline derived from his purchase of Twitter and, in turn, from one of the biggest acts of censorship committed by the social networkas was the expulsion and veto that he imposed against the former president of the United States, Donald Trump.

This has been confessed by the richest man in the world in a talk during his participation in the “Future of the Car” held by the Financial Times and in which many things were discussed around the theme of the event, but in which Musk could not help but scratch some “controversial” statement, taking advantage of a final round of questions.

Musk, who since the purchase agreement was finalized has shared some of his ideas to improve Twitter with the intention of driving the social network towards new and ambitious horizons, remains consistent with the reasons he used to justify the acquisition, his defense being of freedom of expression one of those that has raised the most blisters among certain groups.

Thus, to the question -repeated and the result of speculation since it became known that Musk would be the new owner of Twitter- of if he would allow the Trump to return to the platformthe answer was completely direct: I would reverse the decision, yes, but conditionally because as the aforementioned recognizes, the regulatory bodies have not yet approved the operation and, therefore, Twitter is not yet theirs.

«I’ve talked to Jack Dorsey [fundador de Twitter] about this and we have the same opinion, which is that permanent bans should be extremely rare and we would reserve them for accounts that are bots or spam or scam, where there is no legitimacy to be responsibleMusk replies. «I think it was wrong to ban [el acceso] Donald Trump«Add.

Donald Trump celebrates it, but in Truth Social

«I think it was a mistake, because it alienated a lot of the country and it ultimately didn’t result in Donald Trump having no voice, who is now going to be on Truth Social, as is a lot of the right wing in the United States, and I think that this could end up being frankly worse than having a single forum where everyone can debate“, Explain.

«So I guess the answer is that would reverse permanent banAlthough it’s not something that’s going to happen, because I don’t own Twitter yet. But my opinion, and to be clear Jack Dorsey shares this opinion, is that we should not have permanent bans«. Add.

And he gets to the real heart of the discussion: «This does not mean that anyone can say what they want. If someone says something that is illegal […] then maybe there should be some temporary ban, or that particular tweet should be “invisible” or very limited in scope, but I think permanent measures only undermine trust in Twitter as the ‘town square’ where everyone can express Your opinion«.

And ends: «I think it was a morally wrong and extremely stupid decision.»

The presenter then asks him if he really believes it, «even after [Trump] incited the crowd that went to the capitol«…

To which Musk responds with the same argument that he has maintained all this time: «I think that if there are tweets that are not right, they should be removed or made invisible and that a temporary suspension is appropriate, but not a permanent one“, he insists. the conversation continues and refers again to respect for freedom of expression and the limit to this is set by the law, not a platform that should give everyone a voice.

You can see a snippet of the conversation in the video below.

However, Musk also points out that Trump has expressed his intention to remain on Truth Social, the Twitter clone derived from Mastodon and created for his full enjoyment, while it was known just a few days ago that his lawsuit against Twitter was dismissed.

And this is how we all lose, as Musk pointed out in his response: with the extreme politicians each complaining about one thing, while they take refuge in their echo chambers where everyone agrees with them and applauds their occurrences, without the risk that Any contrary opinion, what they call without disheveled as ‘hate messages’ bothers them one bit.