Apple stops making iPods

Apple has announced that it will stop producing its classic iPod, the device that revolutionized the way we listen to music around the world. The The first iPod model was released in 2001. and could store up to a thousand songs. With the latest versions, which have access to Apple’s streaming music service, users could carry up to 90 million songs in their pocket.

The iPod was designed by the same team that later created the iPhone. Apple’s smartphone ended up eclipsing its music player, which It had been since 2019 without updating. In these two decades there have been several iPod models, including the Nano and the Shuffle.

The iPod Touch, which it went on sale in 2007, it was the last model and it is the one that will now cease to be manufactured. Apple has reported that these devices will continue to be sold until stocks are exhausted.

That first iPod model was presented by the then head of the company, Steve Jobs. The late founder of Apple used in that act, as a great publicity claim, the promise of being able to carry “1000 songs in your pocket”. And he anticipated: “With iPod, listening to music will never be the same again”.

the iPod it was not the first MP3 player on the market. However, its careful design and ease of use was key for users to go from listening to music on CD or cassettes to using this new format.

The combination of iPod and iTunes, Apple’s download manager that was introduced shortly before the music player, and which closed a few years ago, made Jobs’s company lead a revolution in the way of consuming music.

