Electrify America is the next big charging network to adopt Tesla’s “standard” EV plug

Electrify America is adding support for Tesla’s NACS electric vehicle charging plug, which the company has dubbed the North American Charging Standard. On Thursday, the company said it will work toward bringing the NACS connector to “existing and future” charging stations by 2025.

This doesn’t mean Electrify America is getting rid of the Combined Charging System (CCS), a standard that’s used by EVs from automakers like General Motors, Ford, Nissan, Honda, Hyundai, and others. The company says the CCS plug will still be available alongside the NACS connector. It doesn’t mention the aging CHAdeMO connector that it also offers at its stations, however, which is used by the Nissan Leaf.

Still, Electrify America's planned NACS support is a win for Tesla. The company, which operates 850 charging stations and 4,000 individual chargers in the US and Canada, has one of the biggest charging networks in North America. It currently has stations in 46 states across the US.

Since opening up its NACS connector last year, Tesla’s charger has been picked up by electric vehicle rivals, including General Motors, Ford, Volvo, Rivian, and Polestar. Other popular charging stations, like ChargePoint, EVgo, Blink, and others, have committed to supporting the NACS connector as well. On top of all that, the standards organization, SAE, also said that it will also adopt Tesla’s once-proprietary plug.