E3 2023 Cancelled: A blow to the video game industry

The cancellation of E3 2023, the most important video game event of the year, has been a blow to the interactive entertainment industry. Large companies such as Nintendo, Microsoft and Ubisoft had already announced their absence, which made the event increasingly uncertain. Now, the gamer world is left without the opportunity to learn about the latest news in one place and in person.

The Cancellation of E3 2023

E3, which stands for Electronic Entertainment Expo, is the most important video game event in the world. It has been held since 1995 and is an occasion in which the big companies in the industry present their innovations to the public and to the specialized press. The 2023 edition was going to be the first to be held in person since 2019, since the event was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, several companies began to announce their absence at E3 2023, which created uncertainty about the event.

The Reason for Cancellation

According to an email sent to employees and verified by IGN, E3 2023 “simply didn’t generate the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry.” Added to this was the fact that some companies were not in a position to carry out playable demos at the event, which made them decide not to attend. In short, the lack of support and the inability of some companies to participate in E3 2023 made the event unfeasible.

Other Player Options

Although E3 2023 has been cancelled, players will still have other options to learn about the latest news from the world of video games. For example, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest will take place on June 8, with an in-person component called Play Days. Additionally, Microsoft will have its annual Xbox keynote and showcase focused on its Starfield game on June 11, and Ubisoft Forward Live will take place in person the day after on June 12.

The Future of E3

Although E3 2023 has been cancelled, organizers ReedPop and the ESA (Entertainment Software Association) have stated that they will work together on future E3 events, suggesting that the convention could return in later years. However, the cancellation of E3 2023 raises questions about the future of the video game industry and about the importance of face-to-face events in an increasingly digital world.

The cancellation of E3 2023 is one more example of how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the interactive entertainment industry. Although the lack of support and the inability of some companies to attend were the main reasons for the cancellation, the impact that the pandemic has had on this issue cannot be ignored.