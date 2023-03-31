iPhone 15 Pro Max: new details on the photo zoom

The release of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is not expected until next September, but Apple has already started producing a few models for its internal tests. We already know who provided him with periscopic sensors, and especially at what price.

One of the main new features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the new periscope lens on the back, which “bends” the light in order to zoom in further, unlike a traditional simple telephoto lens. This technology has been used for many years now on Android smartphones, and it will eventually take wait until the end of 2023 before seeing Apple using it on its high-end smartphones.

- Advertisement -

We also recall that only the Pro Max model will benefit from it, the Pro model being probably too small to accommodate this bulky sensor. It was expected that the periscope sensor would come from LG, but Apple chose another Taiwanese supplier: Largan.

The periscopic photo sensor costs only $4 from Apple

According to a new report from Apple would only pay supplier Largan $4 for the lenses, a sum that barely leaves a profit margin for the supplier. As usual, the American giant is embarking on very firm negotiations with its suppliers to reduce the production cost of its iPhones as much as possible, which allows it to increase its margins.

By selling its periscope sensor for $4, compared to around $5 from other smartphone makers, Largan would not be able to make a profit on this contract. However, this agreement would be mainly beneficial for the image of the company, which would then provide a key component for one of the best-selling smartphones over the next year. As a reminder, Counterpoint unveiled the 10 most popular smartphones of 2022 a few weeks ago, and among them, there were no less than 8 different iPhone models.

Going forward, Kuo believes both iPhone 16 Pro models in 2024 will use the same periscope lens or similar lens used in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple continuing its trend of differentiating between standard and Pro models by reserving certain high-end hardware characteristics for the latter.