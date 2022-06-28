Dublin traffic: Heavy traffic building on M50 due to collision

Motorists are being advised that a crash on the M50 is causing delays this evening.
The crash happened on the M50 at J03 – M1/M50 (north) Slip M50 to R139 (Old N32).
A breakdown in Dublin Tunnel is also causing a buildup of traffic.
TII Traffic tweeted: “Breakdown on Dublin Tunnel Lane 1 (north) Lanes affected: Lane 1.”
Traffic is also heavy on the M50 due to an earlier breakdown.
Meanwhile, commuters have been warned of delays with traffic jams on the rise across Dublin this evening.
Over 100 jams have been reported in the capital according to watchdogs Tomtom.com.
Crash on Phibsborough Road causing delays
Phibsborough
Motorists are advised that there is a crash on the Phibsborough Road outbound this evening.
LiveDrive is reporting that the crash is blocking the bus lane on Cross Guns Bridge.
Motorists are urged to be caustious on approach
Earlier crash on M50 cleared
Motorists are advised that the earlier crash on the M50 has now been cleared.
The crash happened between J03 – M1/M50 (north) Slip M50 to R139.
Breakdown in Dublin Tunnel cleared
An earlier breakdown in Dublin Tunnel has now been cleared.
The breakdown happened in lane 1 and motorists are advised traffic is back moving smoothly.
Crash on M50 update
There is a collision where the R139 meets the M1 and M50.
LiveDrive reports that the vehicles are currently in the traffic island and not blocking any lanes.