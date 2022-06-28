HomeLatest newsIrelandDublin traffic: Heavy traffic building on M50 due to collision

Dublin traffic: Heavy traffic building on M50 due to collision

Latest newsIreland

Published on

By Brian Adam
1656358513 1 90443638.jpg
1656358513 1 90443638.jpg
- Advertisement -

Motorists are being advised that a crash on the M50 is causing delays this evening.

The crash happened on the M50 at J03 – M1/M50 (north) Slip M50 to R139 (Old N32).

A breakdown in Dublin Tunnel is also causing a buildup of traffic.

[mb_related_posts1]

TII Traffic tweeted: “Breakdown on Dublin Tunnel Lane 1 (north) Lanes affected: Lane 1.”

Traffic is also heavy on the M50 due to an earlier breakdown.

How to Plug the Digital Holes of the Global Tax Deal

Meanwhile, commuters have been warned of delays with traffic jams on the rise across Dublin this evening.

Over 100 jams have been reported in the capital according to watchdogs Tomtom.com.

We will bring you all the latest updates on our live blog below.

[mb_related_posts2]

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Kim oLeary

Crash on Phibsborough Road causing delays

Phibsborough

Motorists are advised that there is a crash on the Phibsborough Road outbound this evening.

LiveDrive is reporting that the crash is blocking the bus lane on Cross Guns Bridge.

Motorists are urged to be caustious on approach

  • Share

Kim oLeary

Earlier crash on M50 cleared

Motorists are advised that the earlier crash on the M50 has now been cleared.

Garda investigation into 2 attacks in Dundalk yesterday

The crash happened between J03 – M1/M50 (north) Slip M50 to R139.

  • Share

Kim oLeary

Breakdown in Dublin Tunnel cleared

An earlier breakdown in Dublin Tunnel has now been cleared.

The breakdown happened in lane 1 and motorists are advised traffic is back moving smoothly.

  • Share

Kim oLeary

Crash on M50 update

There is a collision where the R139 meets the M1 and M50.

LiveDrive reports that the vehicles are currently in the traffic island and not blocking any lanes.

  • Share

Via | Dublin live

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Photoshop

4 Photoshop Back Ups All Serious Photographers Need to Do

Hard drives...
Apple

iPhone 14, shipments of components begin ahead of the autumn launch

September is approaching and Apple's suppliers would by now have begun to ship the...
Tech News

Windows Defender has a performance issue

Windows Defender, Microsoft's security proposal for Windows, has evolved very positively since its origins...
Communication

Google Unveils Chat Transition Plans for Free Account Users

Google has just shared the roadmap that it will take from today with the...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.