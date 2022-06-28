Dublin traffic: Heavy traffic building on M50 due to collision

Motorists are being advised that a crash on the M50 is causing delays this evening.

The crash happened on the M50 at J03 – M1/M50 (north) Slip M50 to R139 (Old N32).

A breakdown in Dublin Tunnel is also causing a buildup of traffic.

TII Traffic tweeted: “Breakdown on Dublin Tunnel Lane 1 (north) Lanes affected: Lane 1.”

Traffic is also heavy on the M50 due to an earlier breakdown.

Meanwhile, commuters have been warned of delays with traffic jams on the rise across Dublin this evening.

Over 100 jams have been reported in the capital according to watchdogs Tomtom.com.

We will bring you all the latest updates on our live blog below.

