Dual Camera on Snapchat! New feature allows videos from both points of view

The function integrates Director Mode, an in-camera creation feature that brings some effects such as Green Screen, which offers different backgrounds to compose the scene, Camera Speed, which speeds up the video, and Jump Cut, which allows quick editing of the product. — these arrive on the app in the coming months. With the dual camera, you can take vertical, horizontal, picture-in-picture and cutout photos and videos (to make a specific crop).

Snapchat announced a new for its users this Monday (29): the dual function, which the use of the device’s front and rear camera simultaneously, creating several possibilities of perspectives and angles to make a photo or video .

In the promotional video of the new tool, Snapchat showed that it is possible film the reaction of two people who are in opposite corners in a prank, for example. You can also show a person and their action, like the model who hits a basketball in the basket. Or even, you can use the front camera to film a part of one person’s face and the rear camera to film another person, joining two faces that can make faces.

Users can enhance their productions with augmented reality lenses, stickers and some music to bring drama or match the moment portrayed. So far, only users of iPhone XS/XR devices are able to access the novelty, which arrives for Android in the coming months, but there is still no date set.

Do you often use Snapchat to interact with your friends and keep up with celebrities? Leave your comment!