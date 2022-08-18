Dropbox: Full support for macOS 12 is still a long time coming

The cloud sync service has not implemented Apple’s system innovations. A beta that was actually announced for spring should not come until autumn.

continues to postpone comprehensive support for 12 Monterey: A public beta with “full support” for macOS is not due to appear until the beginning of the fourth quarter, as an employee has now announced to angry customers in the service’s support forum. So, a release might happen in October if users have enabled early releases in Dropbox settings. The beta was originally announced for March after the release of macOS 12.3, but was apparently only distributed to a small group of selected testers.

Apple is expected to release the next major update to its operating system in October, macOS 13 Ventura.

Dropbox users report problems

Cloud files can still be opened by double-clicking in the macOS Finder. Opening files from apps may fail. Everything else should work as usual, writes Dropbox. However, users of the latest versions of macOS 12 report various problems, including synchronizing selected files and directories.

With macOS 12.3, Apple announced the end of the kernel extensions used by cloud services for Finder integration at the beginning of the year, but seems to be giving the big developers a longer grace period.

Bumpy transition with OneDrive and Google Drive

Cloud providers have to switch to Apple’s file provider framework for integration into macOS, which means that the operating system takes over a number of the functions. Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive have already made the transition, but it was bumpy – and led to many user complaints.

Dropbox users are increasingly frustrated with the slow adaptation of the service to new Apple technology, so a version of Dropbox designed for Macs with Apple processors will not appear until the beginning of the current year.

