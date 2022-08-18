HomeMobileAndroidVivo V25 5G: a mobile for selfies with Dimensity 900 and chameleon...

Vivo V25 5G: a mobile for selfies with Dimensity 900 and chameleon design

Published on

By Brian Adam
Vivo V25 5G: a mobile for selfies with Dimensity 900 and chameleon design
vivo v25 5g: a mobile for selfies with dimensity 900
Vivo introduced us to the Vivo V25 Pro yesterday, but it didn’t come alone. At the same time we met the Vivo V25 5G, another mid-range 5G mobile with chameleonic virtues: can change color when the sun hits itjust as it happened with the Vivo V23 to which it happens.

The Vivo V25 5G is less powerful than the Pro model, although in return it focuses more on selfies with its 50 megapixel front camera. The mobile also has a flat design with straight edges, compared to the omnipresent curves in the Vivo V25 Pro.

  • TAGS

Vivo V25 technical sheet

Alive V25

Screen
AMOLED 6.44″
FullHD+
90Hz

Dimensions and weight

to be confirmed
Processor

Dimension 900

RAM

8 / 12GB

Storage

128 / 256GB

Frontal camera

50MP

Rear camera

64MP
8MP UGA
2MP macro

Drums

4,500mAh
44W fast charge

Operating system

android 12
Fun Touch OS 12

connectivity

5G
Wifi
Bluetooth
USB-C

Others

Fingerprint reader on the screen
Changes its color

Price

to be confirmed

A mobile for selfies that changes color

Vivo’s V series has been focusing efforts on the front camera more than on the rear for a few generations, and that is what we find once again in the new Vivo V25. One of the strong points of the terminal is found in the 50 megapixel front camerawhich is on this occasion located in a drop-shaped notch.

Vivo repeats the AMOLED screen in the Vivo V25 5G, with a 6.44-inch diagonal, Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint reader is once again hidden under the screen.

live screen

While the Vivo V25 Pro mounted a MediaTek Dimensity 1300, the Vivo V25 bets on a lower model, the Dimension 900 which, curiously, is a lower model than the Dimensity 920 that the Vivo V23 5G had. This MediaTek processor is accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

Behind, the Vivo V25 boasts a color changing design in its yellow and blue finishes and a triple camera identical to that of the Pro model: 64 megapixel main sensor, 8 megapixel wide angle and 2 megapixel macro sensor.

Orange

As for the battery, the Vivo V25 has a battery of 4,500 mAh capacity and supports 44W fast charging. The terminal goes on sale with Android 12 with FunTouch OS 12 preinstalled on top.

Versions and prices of the Vivo V25

Vivid colors

The Vivo V25 5G appears on the Vivo website in several Asian countries and it is possible that it will end up being sold in more regions, including Spain, although at the moment we have no confirmation. It is available in versions with 8 and 12 GB of RAM and 128 and 256 GB of storage in the black, blue and yellow colors, these last two with color change. At the moment its price has not transpired.

More information | Live

More like this

