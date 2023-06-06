Don’t listen! Social networks are spreading this dangerous hoax about Selectivity

Social networks have done it again. As useful as they can be for connecting people, they also have the danger of spreading a in a matter of a very short time. Now, facing Selectivity, a hoax about how to help you study for the entrance exams to college It puts our youth at risk.

Quite a few videos are starting to appear on social networks like TikTok and Instagram in which it is encouraged to consume drugs against Alzheimer's since these improve memory and not only in patients, but also give healthy people a greater retention power. Medications to enhance memory The Selectividad, University Access Test, University Access Assessment (EvAU) or Baccalaureate Assessment for University Access (EBAU) is being carried out. It is called what it is called, it is a very important point in the life of an adolescent, since it will determine what career they can study and this will greatly mark their Professional future.

That is why getting the best grade possible is what the vast majority of students want to achieve, so it is a period of bend elbows and study hard. As a study aid there are many memorization techniques, but lately some recommendations that have appeared on the Internet go one step further.

There are videos on Tik Tok and other networks that recommend some pills to study and have more memory. Without proper names, this extra help refers to pills that are taken when you have a neurodegenerative disease such as Alzheimer’s. Facing these final exams, it is being shared thinking that perhaps this medicine can help.

The drugs most frequently used for combat cognitive decline These are: donepezil (marketed as Aricept), memantine (Ebixa), rivastigmine (Exelon) and galantamine (Reminyl).

Beyond a simple association that if those drugs help memory In patients they will also do it in the rest of humans, they are based on false studies or some without certain proof that this is the case.

There is no need to commit crazy things in Selectividad

«It is crazy and this type of hoax must be denied. They are used for a disease that results in memory problems, but dementia patients don’t just have memory problems. These drugs in healthy people can have dangerous health consequences.explains Guillermo García Ribas, a member of the Spanish Society of Neurology in statements to NIUS.

The Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPS), of course, ensures that these very specific drugs for Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia are very difficult to obtain for healthy people since they are not only prescribed, They are hospital diagnostic. In other words, they have to be diagnosed by a specialist and cannot even be prescribed by a general practitioner.

This should serve as a barrier for those who believe the hoax to ingest them, although they still run the risk of being “borrowed” from a medicated patient. Among the risks of its ingestion are side effects such as cardiovascular effects, gastrointestinal effects, causing irritability or symptoms of behavioral disturbances. In short, a lot of risk for so little reward.