kawasaki bets on electric mobility with several three wheeled bikes

the japanese company Kawasaki has begun its foray into the electric mobility segment with three new products in the series Noslisu. These are three-wheeled electric bikes that are pretty flashy to say the least.

The truth is that the first product on the market for electrical products of this type -since we are talking about mobility- was a balance bike for children from 3 to 8 years old. And now, after two years of development, adults have the chance to ride such a Kawasaki with the commercial launch of the Noslisu range in Japan.

According to a press release issued by Kawasaki USA in November 2022, the company’s products will be available in the US market later this year (expected to go on sale in other regions). The company has also developed a prototype hybrid motorcycle that combines an internal combustion and electric engine, and is experimenting with a hydrogen engine based on the Supercharged Ninja H2.

The models that Kawasaki has announced

The first model in the series is the Noslisu e-trike, which has two 20-inch wheels at the front and one more at the rear. On the front there’s Kawasaki’s own lean mechanism to improve cornering and absorb uneven terrain, while the rear wheel houses a 180W hub motor that offers three levels of pedal assistance up to 24 km/h.

The motor is powered by a removable 248Wh battery mounted behind the seat tube, with a range per charge of up to 53 km. uses disc brakes on all three wheels. Also, the recumbent trike comes with a front basket. This model is already on sale at a price of 330,000 yen (approximately US$2,365).

Drivers opting for the more powerful Kawasaki Noslisu model will need a driver’s license before hitting the road due to the 500W and the 705.6Wh lithium-ion battery combination, which allows assistance speeds of up to 35km/h. This electric product features integrated lighting, handlebar mirrors, a large mid-mounted instrument panel, and a low cargo basket between the front wheels. It is expected to be available this month at a price of 430,100 yuan, which is about 3,200 dollars to change).

Option to carry cargo

As its name suggests, the Noslisu e-trike cargo edition offers a front cargo space with capacity for 120 liters of goods. We do know that Kawasaki has gone with a 180W hub motor paired with a 24Wh battery, though it has chosen not to reveal the full specs until closer to the launch window in July. This electric bike model is priced at $414,700, so you have to pay about $3,050 for it.

