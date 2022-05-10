Do you have an Amazfit smartwatch? So you can use it to unlock your mobile screen

amazon It has become one of the great references when it comes to buying a smart watch thanks to a catalog loaded with products whose quality-price ratio is very difficult to match. In addition, the company is in charge of manufacturing Xiaomi activity bracelets and smart watches, so it is clear that the quality of its solutions is beyond doubt.

Without a doubt, the manufacturer has taken its piece of the cake in a sector that Apple dominates with an iron fist. Of course, in the high range, since if you are looking for a smartwatch for less than 200 euros, Amazfit smart watches are the best option to consider.

In addition, it should be noted that the manufacturer does not stop expanding its catalog of wearables so that you do not lack options when choosing the best model for you. And if you know the best tricks to squeeze your Amazfit smartwatch, the possibilities offered by this gadget are high.

Use your Amazfit to unlock the phone

We have already told you how you can use your Amazfit wearable to find your mobile phone if you have lost it at home. And today we are going to show you another one of those tricks that can make your life a little easier.

Among the different functions that any Amazfit smart watch hides, there is the possibility of avoiding having to unlock the phone using a PIN code, unlock pattern, fingerprint or any other system.

Yes, all you have to do is bring the watch close to the screen of your phone and you will see how your mobile is magically unlocked. And seeing how simple the process is, we invite you to try this simple trick.

The first thing you need to do is open the official Amazfit app on your phone.

Look for the Profile option and click on the name of your smart watch or activity bracelet.

Now, within the different options available, select Unlock screen.

The next step will be to click on the Configuration button.

Wait for the bracelet or smartwatch to be linked and follow the steps indicated by Google Smart Lock, clicking on Trusted Devices, Add trusted device and select your smartwatch.

As we have indicated before, the process will not take more than a few minutes, and you will be able to unlock your phone’s screen using the clock in a comfortable way. Once you try this feature, you can no longer live without it.

>