Disney + will raise -and a lot- its prices and sets a date for the arrival of advertising

The reasons are not the most relevant, but Disney+ has announced an increase in prices to access its streaming video content. This only confirms that the way in which we currently work, with its associated costs, is not sustainable. Therefore, one way or another, the different services are going to be adjusted and this is going to mean that users will have to pay more or take on options that were previously unthinkable.

To , Disney + offered one of the cheapest options on the market, something that made sense at first – since it is one of the last to land on the market. But this is something that will change as announced by the company itself. And the date on which the tortilla is turned is much closer than you might think: December 2022. Come on, it’s over here.

This is what Disney + has prepared

Basically, a price increase, and not exactly less. The company has indicated that if you want to keep your service active on the aforementioned date without having to support ads, you will have to pay monthly €10.99 (we make the direct euro-dollar exchange). In other words, a psychological border is exceeded, that of ten euros. An increase close to 40%, since the current quota is 7.99. Come on, they have not walked with half measures.

Of course, if the increase does not fit you for some reason, the firm that owns franchises such as Marvel or Pixar has announced that from the day 8 of bimembre there will be the possibility of pay the current €7.99, but you will have to put up with the advertising-on-maps-from-2023/">advertising on the platform (for the moment, it has not been indicated how this will work). An escape route, yes, but one that goes against the idea with which VOD services were born. The fact is that this is the escape hatch that remains if you want to keep the user and not pay more.

Profitability, the key to all this

As much as streaming video platforms have tried, practically all of them fail to be truly profitable. And, this has led to some having their days numbered (an example HBO Max, which will merge because Warner is not having a very good time). And, even, we must not forget all the movements that Netflix is ​​making to achieve the objective of profitability.

Reasons for this: very faces, excessively in many cases; fierce competition between all platforms; and blunders when it comes to bringing franchises to the screen -since the user is becoming more demanding due to the immense offer- are some examples. And, from the looks of it, all this points to the fact that some of the services that we now know will end up being history. Sooner than later. Come on, the pizzerias at home effect will be given – that years ago there were as many as pine trees in the forest, and now they can be counted on the fingers of one hand.

The point is that now Amazon’s price increase does not seem so serious and excessive. And, also, Apple’s way of working makes all the sense in the world, right?