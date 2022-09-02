New from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week [02/09/2022]

We arrived at the first Friday of September 2022 and, as is tradition here at TechSmart, it’s time to check out our weekly list of news for netflix, Prime video and disney Plus.
Last week, the highlights were a new episode of She-Hulk, the Season 3 premiere of I’m a Killer, and more.
Without further ado, the time has come to list all the news that arrive on the main streaming platforms in Europe in the next 7 days.
See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:
- Prime Video
- Netflix
- Disney Plus
- All for Her — September 1st
- Fatal Following — September 1st
- Missing and Alone — September 1st
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 – September 2
- Flight/Risk — September 9
- Secrets of the Past – September 9
- Love in Verona (September 1)
- The Devil in Ohio — Season 1 (September 2)
- Untolo: The Regatta of the Century (September 6)
- Indian Assassins: Diary of a Serial Killer (September 7)
- Cobra Kai — Season 5 (September 9)
- The Queen Family Singalong – 2nd September
- It Was Always Me: Behind the Scenes – September 2
- Gigantosaurus – Season 2 – September 7
- Tal Sydney, Tal Max – Season 3 – September 7
- She-Hulk – new episode every Thursday
- Thor: Love and Thunder – September 8
- Pinocchio – September 8
- Tierra Incógnita (full season) – September 8
- Cars on the Road (full season) – September 8
- Crescendo (full season) – September 8
- The Adventures of Bertie Gregory (Full Season) – September 8
- Marvel Studios Forward: Behind the Scenes of Thor Love and Thunder – September 8
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi – September 8
- Time to Shine – September 9
- Explorer: Underground Mazes – September 9
