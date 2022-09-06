It is confirmed: Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 will arrive alongside the iPhone 14

- Advertisement -

There was very little doubt that the new iPhone 14s would not arrive alone at the September 7 presentation. But if there was any, these have been cleared up with new information that has become known that makes it very clear that with smartphones a new generation of the best Apple helmets is announced. We talk about the Apple AirPods 2 Pro.

For a long time, the followers of the Cupertino company have been waiting for this new iteration of some helmets that have marked a turning point in their market, and it seems that the firm led by Tim Cook has decided that now is the time to do this. Therefore, in a couple of days there will be a new Apple accessory and this one aims to include most interesting news.

What is expected of the new AirPods Pro 2

According to the analyst and Apple expert Mark Gurman, the presence of these headphones next to the iPhone 14 is certain. And, it seems, one of the great improvements will be in what has to do with autonomy. The one offered by the model currently sold on the market is quite good (since it exceeds 24 hours if the battery included in the carrying case is added). But, apparently, Apple has managed to optimize this section by increasing the loads of the accessory and reducing consumption, which will allow exceed 30 hours No problem. A very important brand without the weight being much higher.

Gizmochina

Something that has also been known is that, apparently, there won’t be an improvement substantial as regards the Noise Cancellation. And this is normal, since the option that is included in the first generation of AirPods Pro 2 is one of the improvements that exist. Therefore, a big step forward is not very necessary here. Of course, a new Mode of use called Transparencywhich will be optimal when you need to hear what is around without losing playback quality (examples are when playing sports or going to a place where there are many cars).

A much more useful carrying case

If what has been known holds true, this change may be especially helpful to users. As can be seen in the previous image, the case of the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 would contain perforations that had never been seen to date. And what use will they have? Well, everything indicates that some small speakers to be used when cases are lost and use is made of the Find My tool. If this is so, we are talking about a very relevant and positive improvement.

For now the price is not known that the company’s new AirPods Pro will have, but it is to be expected that with the improvements that are expected to arrive, there will be an increase… but not especially important. The fact is that these cases will be excellent dance partners for the iPhone 14.

