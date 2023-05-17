Disney Domination: leaks of the alleged competitor of Smash Bros. show Mickey against Thanos

In March of this year, some images surfaced on the internet suggesting that a game called Disney Domination was on the way.
At the time, descriptions stated that the game was a competitor to Super Smash Bros. from Nintendo, that is, a fighting game on platforms starring different characters from the Disney franchises (just like Warner Bros. did with Multiversus).
This week, alleged new leaks of the game began circulating the internet, showing that it should feature a wide variety of characters, including Thanos, Mickey Mouse, Peter Griffin, Spider-Man and Woody.
In a post on Reddit, a user shared what appear to be alleged screenshots of the upcoming Disney Domination game, produced in collaboration with Square Enix.
In addition to the images, the post also features some detailed information about the title, including the number of playable characters at launch and some of the game modes.
- Disney Domination will feature up to 55 characters at launch, spread across a 60-level single-player campaign.
- There will be ‘so many’ online modes, including 12-player online battles, voice chat battles, ‘Disney Dominion’, missions and more.
- There will be a ‘Lounge’ in Disney Domination where players can share custom stages and other content.
- It will have a unique art style that “looks like something out of Unreal Engine 5” and is meant to be “divisive”.
- Supposedly, it’s being developed by Square Enix, but that’s not fully confirmed.
The post (which you can check out at this link) explained that the game has been in development since 2018 and apparently has a ‘AAA budget’. In the new leaked images, we see a character called Ultra Flame Face destroying a planet, Woody looking terrified, Donald Duck furious, and Thanos possibly facing off against Peter Griffin (Family Guy). Even Mickey Mouse appears with a look that is very reminiscent of those used in the Kingdom Hearts games.
As always, we should treat all information as a rumor, but given Disney and Square Enix’s long history of working together, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the project actually happens, but it remains to be seen if it will in fact feature all these deductibles.
Would you like a “Disney’s Smash Bros.?”