Discord debuts its own automated moderation system for communities

From Discord they know perfectly well that as a community grows in users and activity, greater complications will be available to its administrators and moderators when it comes to maintaining harmony, so sometimes they have had to resort to third-party automated moderation solutions, although now, Discord launches its own automated moderation solution: AutoMod.

This automated system arrives to subtract work from community administrators and moderators, specifically for servers with the Community enablement, in the constant search for behavior problems in the communities, operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



The platform itself indicates that This system works based on a keyword filter system that:

can automatically detect, block, and alert on messages containing harmful words or phrases before they are posted on your #text channels, threads, and within your text-to-voice chat. You can even automatically time out users who try to post harmful words or phrases, so they won’t be able to continue posting until you return.

Administrators, and moderators with server administration permission, will be the in charge of establishing and configuring up to three of their own keyword filters, although they can also choose to use a Commonly Bookmarked Words filter by making use of predefined word lists available in a series of categories.

Community administrators and moderators also they will be able to choose to receive alerts on the messages marked for having specific keywords included in the filters so that, from a moderation panel, they can manually establish one of these actions on them: keep them, time out the users who tried to publish them, or delete them.

Regarding its use in current and new generation communities, they point out that:

Since AutoMod is built right into your Discord server, it’s a great starting point for new communities looking to proactively keep their server secure. For long-standing servers with an experienced team of moderators and self-created modding bots, AutoMod acts as an extra layer of protection in case something goes wrong.

On the other hand, memberships Premium Discord, launched experimentally last December, is now expanding to more eligible servers in the US, also adding a number of features, such as the ability to set a free demo, control income through the memberships, and even have custom emoji support on the server.

More information: Discord