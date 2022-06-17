Microsoft Defender brings security to 365 Personal and Family plans

The giant from Redmond has announced the availability of Microsoft Defender for Individualsa version of its well-known antimalware that can be obtained through Microsoft 365 Personal and Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions.

The change introduced by the corporation means that Microsoft Defender for Microsoft 365 will not be limited to enterprises and large organizations, but will also be available through plans geared towards individuals and families and for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android. This means that with one subscription you can protect multiple devices running different operating systems.

Compared to the version that comes built into the Windows operating system, the version of Microsoft Defender for individuals included in the Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans acts more like a hub with all the cybersecurity protections offered by the company. In addition to protecting, it provides a centralized panel with which you can see the information on the security status of the added devices and extend the protections of a Windows device to iOS, Android and macOS, thus offering a multiplatform solution.

In addition to viewing information, Microsoft Defender for Individuals, thanks to strong integration with the corresponding account, is also capable of displaying instant security alerts, resolution strategies and expert advice to help keep both data and linked devices secure. The Redmond giant has already announced its intentions to introduce more things on the panel such as secure connection protection and identity bot protection.

Microsoft has defined the new version of its security solution as “the natural and exciting progression in our journey as a security company”. The app is available to subscribers of the aforementioned Microsoft 365 plans to provide security coverage for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

Microsoft Defender, despite the bad reputation that the company that develops it has had in terms of security, is actually a good antimalware, the best for Windows among those that are distributed free of charge (which is not the version that concerns us in this entry).