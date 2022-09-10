Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red introduces official modding tool for the game

In addition to revealing the first details of 2077’s first expansion, CD Projekt Red has introduced a new way to more easily add mods to the game.

The REDmod tool for Cyberpunk 2077 is available for download on Steam and on CD Projekt Red’s own website, allowing players to install and integrate mods into the game.

As CD Projekt explains, this is a free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 that adds built-in support for installing and loading mods in the game, being an mod tool that helps you use, modify and create your own experiences in the world of Cyberpunk. 2077, including custom sounds, animations, scripts and more. The tool will be continually updated along with game fixes to ensure compatibility.