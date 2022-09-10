Quake on Apple Watch: developer manages to run classic game on the watch

games are still many people’s favorites and Tomas Vymazal (MyOwnClone) managed to pull off the feat of making Quake run directly on Watch even with a small screen dedicated just for notifications and telling the time.

As we can see below, although Quake was designed to be played with a controller or keyboard, it is possible to carry out the main commands using buttons on the Apple Watch screen or even control using the gyroscope of the smart watch.

The watch is capable of running the game at 58 fps with a resolution of 640 by 480 pixels, ensuring good fluidity even with 3D graphics.

It is worth mentioning that, as it is a modified version, the game is not available in the App Store for the Apple Watch, so it is necessary to compile it using Xcode. In the link below you can find all the necessary files and instructions provided by Tomas Vymazal on Github:

Quake for Apple Watch on Github

Speaking of prowess with games, it should be mentioned that the user Foone managed to run Doom in a pregnancy test with some adaptations, which is really impressive.

What will the modders do next?