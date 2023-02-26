5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsCulling of 4,000 chickens, ducks starts in Jharkhand amid bird flu outbreak

Culling of 4,000 chickens, ducks starts in Jharkhand amid bird flu outbreak

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
1626878498 5941.jpg
1626878498 5941.jpg
- Advertisement -





The process to cull nearly 4,000 birds, including chickens and ducks, began in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district late on Saturday evening after a bird flu outbreak was reported at a state-run poultry farm, an official said.


H5N1, a type of avian influenza virus, was confirmed among a protein-rich breed of chicken, ‘Kadaknath’, at the farm in the Lohanchal where 800 birds died and 103 had to be culled, he said.

- Advertisement -


“The process to cull a total of 3,856 birds, including chickens and ducks, began late this evening in the affected area — 1 km radius of the farm,” Institute of Animal Health & Production, Ranchi, director Dr Bipin Bihari Mahtha told PTI.


He said the culling will continue on Sunday as the process is time-consuming.

- Advertisement -


After birds started to die at the farm on February 2, samples were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for testing and the flu was confirmed, he said.


A process has been started to determine the compensation for the people whose chickens and ducks are being culled, he added.

- Advertisement -


The district administration has already declared areas within 1 km radius of the farm as the affected zone, while areas within 10 km radius have been declared surveillance zone. It also banned the sale of chicken and ducks in the district.


Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Arun Kumar Singh earlier said the state was on an alert.


A medical team was formed to monitor the border areas of the district, and for the sampling of chickens and ducks at large farms. Besides, it has also been asked to collect samples of people living in the affected zone.


A separate ward has been set up at the Sadar Hospital for people infected with bird flu.


Symptoms of the infection among humans include severe upper back pain, fever, cough, shortness of breath, cold and blood in the sputum, officials said.


The Animal Husbandry Department issued an advisory, urging people to inform it if they see dead birds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.