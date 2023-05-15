Crash Bandicoot: Brendan O’Brien, voice of Crash Bandicoot, dies aged 61

Even having arrived long after Sonic and Super Mario, Crash Bandicoot has already become one of the biggest icons of video games, being considered for a long time the mascot of the PlayStation. After a troubled period, the franchise returned to its glory days through remakes of the first games and a fourth original game that maintains and improves everything fans love most. A large part of this success is due to Crash’s wacky and unique personality, brought to life through the voice of Brendan O’Brien, who has passed away at the age of 61.

Brendan O’Brien, actor who voiced Crash Bandicoot, Dr. Neo Cortex and Dr. Neo Brio until the games released in 2004, passed away on March 23, aged 61, but the news only started to circulate through the video game industry recently. - Advertisement - According to his IMDB page, his last acting jobs were as a math teacher on Riverdale, and as a millionaire on The Slowest Show.