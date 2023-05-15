Apple set to lead industry with 90% of TSMC’s 3nm chip shipments

Apple may be the only company in the world to incorporate TSMC’s world’s first 3nm chipset on its devices and, even more so, with an immense advantage over the competition, as it secured 90% of shipments from the Taiwanese company.

While Apple’s M3 SoC for future iPad and Mac models has been delayed until next year, the company still has plans to announce the A17 Bionic exclusively for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023, along with the improvements that come mass-produced on TSMC’s 3nm architecture.

According to a paywall report published by DigiTimes, TSMC is set to grow significantly as a result of Apple’s increased 3nm chip requirements. Previously, TSMC was rumored to be struggling to keep up with Apple’s demand, which could be one of the reasons why the M3 was delayed until next year.