Could Apple’s Classical Music App be coming soon?

During the month of August of last year, the Cupertino company commented that the Primephonic classical music service now became part of Apple, so there was the possibility from that moment to launch a classical music app. The company even mentioned its plans to make this app a reality and launch it in the course of 2022. However, this possibility is fading with the arrival of the last month of the year.

Apple Music style app but with Classical Music

The press release agreed to the middle Apple Newsroom from a year ago indicated that Apple Music would now have an app specialized in classical music by 2022. This would include an interface similar to that of Primephonic that fans are familiar with, but with improvements and more features. The point is that Apple has not continued to update this information since that August 2021 and has not resolved questions on the subject either.

If this Classical Music app from Apple arrives, it would replace Primephonic and would also give users a better way to play music by authors such as Beethoven and Mozart.

Inclusive, the official Primephonic website joined this event by indicating that it was in the process of developing “new classical music experiences from Apple”. The date also indicated 2022 as the next date. However, the comment stated that it would be at the beginning of 2022, although in March of this year it was edited to express “next year”. This would be a day before the Apple event on the Mac Studio, Studio Display, among others.

Primephonic ended its service a year ago, but subscribers received six months of Apple Music for free. The six months ended in February, so Apple may have already had plans to launch the classical music app for the March 2022 event, although it apparently did not turn out as expected.

Apple Classical

Over the months, there were multiple references in App codes like the Apple Music beta showing “Open in Apple Classical”. Also in May there were several clear references to Apple Classical. Despite not being globally public knowledge, it can be deduced that Apple has this app in its hands and the code name so far is Apple Classical and not Apple Music Classical.

Still in September of this year, more references to this classical music app arrived through other Apple servers while thinking about the backend. However, it is not yet known if this app will come on iOS or the user will have to look for it in the App Store.

At the time Apple commented on the improvements it would add to Primephonic. Some would be “better browsing and search capabilities” making it easier to find your favorite author, as well as more exact details about the included music. Due to all of the above, it is possible that it simply takes more time to integrate everything that Apple wants. In addition to improving and changing the payment model for the future service on the presumably titled Apple Classical.

Finally, it’s also important to mention that this doesn’t really have anything concrete other than Apple Classical tests in source code and comments. The debate is that Apple can surprise by meeting the announced deadline, launching the classical music app within the remaining three weeks of the year. Although you could also just keep a low profile and delay the app until the next year. There may even be a possibility, although less than the previous ones, and that is that Apple Classical simply does not see the light of day. It may instead be an extension and extra features of Apple Music for future releases.