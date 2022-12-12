You can now buy parts and repair iPhone and MacBook in Europe

- Advertisement -

Apple has announced the availability in Europe of the self-repair system for iPhones and MacBooks, a program that allows owners of these devices to purchase original brand components to be able to repair your own damaged devices.

Apple rents for 59.95 euros for a week the kit of tools necessary for repairs

On the company’s website you can access the manuals that allow users who prefer to follow the necessary steps to take care of the repair themselves. In any case, these are not repairs that are within the reach of the average user, but in most cases require advanced knowledge, as well as the capacity and tools necessary for these delicate operations.

Broken screens, batteries that have seen their autonomy degraded… Apple offers up to 200 original parts that will allow users to fix their devices themselves. In most cases, these are complex repair processes that even require specific tools that Apple itself also offers for sale and even offers the possibility of rent a repair kit for 59.95 euros for a weeka possibility that may be attractive to anyone who has the time (and the courage) to attempt these types of repairs themselves.

During the month of April, Apple already started this program in the United States that allows that users themselves repair their devices, which in the case of the iPhone covers both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models as well as the third generation of the iPhone SE model. For Apple laptops, a selection of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models that have the M1 chip are included.

The European countries where this self-repair option is already available are Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and Sweden. Let’s see, point out that the resulting prices do not represent a very important reduction on the price of taking the devices to be repaired at Apple’s own technical service, so savings occur but within a limited range.