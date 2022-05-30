Convoke, to play with topics of conversation between groups of people

If the level of trust between a group is not adequate, it will not be easy to find a topic of conversation in a meeting. On other occasions there is trust and the issues come up, but they are always the same, and that ends up tiring.

With the aim of renewing the theme and helping to break ice and entertain yourself, Convoke is born, a web app that shows conversation topics of the most varied subjects for groups made up of different people.

We just have to choose the number of people in the group and define the topics we want to cover, including science, love, religion, life, politics, art and more. Once done, we hit generate, getting questions like “How do you know this is not a virtual reality simulation”, or, “what is the biggest mystery that science hasn’t been able to solve yet”.

Then we have 30 seconds to answer the question, and at the end we will see the answers of all the members, being necessary to choose the one that we believe has been the best.

In this way, points are earned with the sessions that we want, until we have a winner with the best answers of the moment voted by the rest of the people. This process continues with each player 3 times, in sequence, so that everyone has a chance to choose a question and select the player with the best answer.

Not only does it serve as an online game, we can also use it to create themes and use them at dinner on Friday night, although all the phrases generated are in English, so it will be necessary to have the translator nearby in case you don’t master the language.

You can also play solo from convoke.app/daily, personally answering a different question each day.

An attractive proposal that you can find in convoke.app.