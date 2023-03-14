Control the next AirPods just by moving your head

- Advertisement -

Recently discovered a interesting patent by Patently Apple where you can notice some new features for the following AirPods. Headphones could come with some totally incredible innovations in how you control them. It seems that a central function will be a new method entirely focused on users to operate the device through a simple movement of the head up and down. The movement would manage the volume of your AirPods songs, among others.

Patent to operate AirPods by a simple movement of the head

According to this newly discovered patent, AirPods could be controlled even more easily after not having hands free when using them. In this way it makes more sense for the company to look for more methods to manage this device.

This important information contributes much more to the rumors about possible new AirPods for some point in the following year and that they would be around a price of less than 100 dollars.. However, the patent does not indicate a clear model for this new control system.

How will this system work?

Said patent declares the system that will handle this new movement-only control. The user with the headphones on will only have to tilt or lower their head a little to regulate the music volume. Basically, just a small movement with ups and downs of the head will suffice to easily adjust the volume.

This would be the clear indication that in the near future any user could have in their hands some AirPods that just nodding your head a little would level the volume.

Motion detection would be included when moving from one side to the other and not just up and down. However, apparently it would only be intended for volume control, but this would not prevent the company from soon working on developing different head movements in different control systems. This way not only nodding would level out the volume, but you could also turn your head to the sides to go back or go to the next track.

These interesting controllers in the AirPods could be an innovation from the usual already interesting systems. For example, the AirPods Pro Force Touch panel, volume sliders on the Pro 2, and AirPods Max physical controls. Now in search of constant updating, this patent could mean the next step for Apple to achieve it.