How to remove notifications on Facebook step by step and easily

It is possible that you are more than tired of having a large number of on and therefore want to the ones that are of no use to you. We tell you what you have to do to achieve this both in the application for Apple’s iOS and the one that exists for Google’s Android. The options offered on the social network are wide enough to fit what you need. So, for example, you can intuitively remove a specific notification on Facebook in the blink of an eye. Unfortunately, on Facebook they do not offer the possibility of deleting all the ones you have, something that would also be very useful and would surely be used by users on more than one occasion. Delete Facebook notifications on iOS and Android The process is practically identical to the two operating systems, so you can use the steps that we are going to show you on any of the phones currently on the market. This is what you have to do to achieve what we are talking about quickly and safely: Open the application as usual and, once you are on the home page, look for the bell-shaped icon on the lower zone on iPhones and in the upper zone on Android terminals. Search for the notifications you want to delete and then click on the icon on the right with three dots and a message appears at the bottom that allows you to choose Delete this notification. Curiously, in order to delete several applications at the same time, there is no option in the applications we are talking about, since the process called Batch is only available in the browser version of Facebook. This is something as surprising as it is inefficient, it all has to be said. You’ve finished and, obviously, you can delete everything you have left over on Facebook, but, always, from notification to notification because there is no other way to achieve it. As you have seen, there is no complication to get rid of the notifications that are bothering you on Facebook, a place where you receive a lot throughout the day (although this depends on how active you are on the social network). The fact is that with what has been explained, you can leave everything perfectly configured so that there is nothing that you do not need. >