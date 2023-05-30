HomeTech GiantsAppleColored AirPods: Apple worked on 5 colors for headphones to match the...

Colored AirPods: Apple worked on 5 colors for headphones to match the iPhone 7

AppleTech News
Colored AirPods: Apple worked on 5 colors for headphones to match the iPhone 7
1685455703 colored airpods apple worked on 5 colors for headphones to.jpeg
- Advertisement -

AirPods have become world famous since their first white version, but now Twitter user Kosutami says that Apple has worked on multiple colors to match the iPhone 7. Kosutami also revealed to us that Apple has also developed versions of MagSafe in other colors for iPhone 12.

Now the enthusiast has published images of prototype AirPods in new colors that were never officially released by Apple. According to Kosutami, the manufacturer worked on 5 colors for the headphones so that they would match the iPhone 7, which was sold in gold, matte black, glossy black, silver, rosé and also the Product (RED) version.

Images: Kosutami

It is also shown that Apple worked on a purple version for the AirPods to match a purple version of the iPhone 7 that was dropped by Apple for some unknown reason.

- Advertisement -

Here Are all of the Best Hiring Apps for Recruiters

iPhone 7 skin prototype. Image: Kosutami

Unfortunately the same happened with the AirPods. According to Kosutami, the project was canceled during the design validation test (DVT) or production validation test (PVT), one of the last stages of development of the accessory.

Although the reasons for such cancellation are still a mystery, it is likely that Apple abandoned the project because it was unable to get the same colors as the iPhones on the AirPods cases, as they are plastic.

know more

The Apple iPhone 7 is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 2,809.

(updated May 24, 2023, 1:32 PM)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X