Colored AirPods: Apple worked on 5 colors for headphones to match the iPhone 7

AirPods have become world famous since their first white version, but now Twitter user Kosutami says that Apple has worked on multiple colors to match the iPhone 7. Kosutami also revealed to us that Apple has also developed versions of MagSafe in other colors for iPhone 12.

Now the enthusiast has published images of prototype AirPods in new colors that were never officially released by Apple. According to Kosutami, the manufacturer worked on 5 colors for the headphones so that they would match the iPhone 7, which was sold in gold, matte black, glossy black, silver, rosé and also the Product (RED) version.

It is also shown that Apple worked on a purple version for the AirPods to match a purple version of the iPhone 7 that was dropped by Apple for some unknown reason.

Unfortunately the same happened with the AirPods. According to Kosutami, the project was canceled during the design validation test (DVT) or production validation test (PVT), one of the last stages of development of the accessory.

Although the reasons for such cancellation are still a mystery, it is likely that Apple abandoned the project because it was unable to get the same colors as the iPhones on the AirPods cases, as they are plastic.