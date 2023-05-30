Galaxy S24: Samsung cancels variable zoom camera plans, says rumor

New rumors claim that the Galaxy S24 from samsung will not have a camera variable zoom in your configuration. The information comes from the user Revegnus (@Tech_Reve), which mentioned in a post on its profile the cancellation of plans for this device sensor.
Another detail he mentioned is in relation to the design, which should follow with four sensors distributed vertically, as it has been so far. However, as there are not many details, it is not possible to know if the specifications of the cameras will be the same.
The possibility of variable zoom coming to Samsung devices was rumored a few months ago, but not many details were revealed. But with this update, some users who expected a higher quality zoom may end up frustrated.
The reason, in turn, was not revealed by the informant. In addition, Samsung is expected to bring relevant upgrades to its cameras. Otherwise, it will have to make notable updates in other areas so that its users feel attracted to update their devices.
Still in this line of thought, rumors have already mentioned that the base and Plus versions of the next generation will have the same cameras as the S23 series. However, the best thing to do is wait for more news about it, which should appear in the coming months.