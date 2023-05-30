Galaxy S24: Samsung cancels variable zoom camera plans, says rumor

New rumors claim that the Galaxy S24 from samsung will not have a camera variable zoom in your configuration. The information comes from the user Revegnus (@Tech_Reve), which mentioned in a post on its profile the cancellation of plans for this device sensor.

Another detail he mentioned is in relation to the design, which should follow with four sensors distributed vertically, as it has been so far. However, as there are not many details, it is not possible to know if the specifications of the cameras will be the same.