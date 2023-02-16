Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream and how to watch the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream

Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream: match preview

The last 16 of the UEFA Champions League is in full swing, and this third game between Club Brugge and Benfica promises to be a corker. The two teams are in quite different form: Club Brugge have only won one of their last six games, while Benfica have triumphed in four of their last six matches. Benfica are sitting pretty at the top of Primeira Liga in Portugal – but that means nothing in the UEFA Champions League.

This isn’t Club Brugge’s first rodeo – the Belgian champs made it to the last 16 last year for the first time but were cruelly denied progress on aggregate (they drew 2-2 with Ajax at home, but could only manage a 1-0 win away in the second leg). As a result, manager Carl Hoefkens was given the heave-ho. His replacement Scott Parker will be hoping for a better result this time around.

Benfica will be looking to take control early and dominate, much as they have this season – they got off to a flying start under new manager Roger Schmidt, notching up an incredible run of 28 games unbeaten. But not everything is in their favour – they lost Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernández in a transfer to Chelsea in January (for a record fee). They still have plenty of talent on hand, especially now Rafa Silva and Gonçalo Ramos have recovered from injury.

Kick-off takes place at 8pm GMT / 3pm EST on Wednesday 15th February at Jan Breydelstadion, Bruges. The smart money is on Benfica, with their current form and deep bench. But in the Champions League, anything can happen…

US: watch Club Brugge vs Benfica

In the US, Paramount+ shows the UEFA Champions League, including a Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream. Paramount+ (opens in new tab) currently offers a one-month free trial for UEFA Champions League – the trial is available until 4th April. Details below.

US network CBS also shows a Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream. If you want to watch it online instead of on your TV, you can live stream it using FuboTV, which offers a free 7-day trial. After the trial, FuboTV (opens in new tab) costs $69.99 a month.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch either service from abroad (opens in new tab) while you’re away from home.

Watch Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream from anywhere

You won’t be able to watch your regular Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you’re in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It’s a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it’s in the right country, allowing you to watch any Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the UEFA Champions League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you’re not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Club Brugge vs Benfica in the UEFA Champions League, you may wish to choose ‘US’ for Paramount+.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream!

Can you watch Club Brugge vs Benfica in the UK?

You can. The game is broadcast on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7.30pm before the 8pm kickoff.

Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on Stan Sport (opens in new tab) and Paramount+ (opens in new tab).

Watch Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream in Australia

If you’re in Australia, you can watch a Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream on Stan Sport, along with the rest of the UEFA Champions League this season.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You’ll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream on Stan Sport without being geo-blocked.

Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream kick-off times

Global Club Brugge vs Benfica kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EDT/PST): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 7am (Thursday)

7am (Thursday) New Zealand: 9am (Thursday)

All times 8pm GMT (UK time)

