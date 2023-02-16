Home Tech News Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream and how to watch the UEFA...

Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream and how to watch the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

By
Abraham
-
0
2
p2uc8b2z8fjnbzcjtcehn4 1200 80.jpeg
p2uc8b2z8fjnbzcjtcehn4 1200 80.jpeg

Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream

Club Brugge vs Benfica will air on BT Sport 2 in the UK. In the US, you can watch on Paramount+ (with a one-month free trial) or CBS via FuboTV (which also has a free trial). DAZN is the home of the UEFA Champions League in Canada, while Stan Sport shows the game in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere if you happen to be abroad. Full details on how to watch Club Brugge vs Benfica on TV just below.

Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream: match preview

The last 16 of the UEFA Champions League is in full swing, and this third game between Club Brugge and Benfica promises to be a corker. The two teams are in quite different form: Club Brugge have only won one of their last six games, while Benfica have triumphed in four of their last six matches. Benfica are sitting pretty at the top of Primeira Liga in Portugal – but that means nothing in the UEFA Champions League.

CreditClub Brugge vs Benfica live stream and how to watch the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

2023 - voonze.com by AEREZONA DEVELOPERS