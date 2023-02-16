You are helping your WiFi get stolen: 10 things you should change now

Improve router security so that nobody can access your configuration or the WiFi network that we have at home is essential. However, there are also other points in which we must take the trouble to change if we do not want anyone sneaking in to steal our connection or worse.

In addition to having an old router at home, the main thing is that it is updated with the latest version. More than anything, because it is the only way to get the latest security patch that the manufacturer has released and with which you can ensure that the router does not have any type of vulnerability that a cybercriminal could exploit. Therefore, check that you have the latest version.

Check the WiFi password

One of the big problems that users do not usually pay much attention to is the WiFi password that comes by default set by the manufacturer. The one that we find on the sticker that is attached to the router.

Well, this is another aspect that we will have to change quickly if we do not want to have third parties connected to our wireless connection. Plus, it’s a change we can make quickly. It will only have to enter router settingswriting in the URL bar of the browser that we use 192.168.1.1 and accessing with the user data.

Use the correct security standard

In addition to the above points, we must also make sure that the security standard used by our device is WPA2 or WPA3. More than anything, because the standards WEP or WPA have already become obsolete. However, please note that some devices do not yet support WPA3 encryption. So it is recommended to try this encryption first, and if some devices do not connect well, change to WPA2.

Disable remote access

Here also comes into play remote access to router. If we are users who need to access the device remotely for any reason, we can leave it activated. In addition to the fact that this function is also used by the operators’ technicians to solve a problem in our connection. However, if it is not needed, it will be better to disable this feature.

Change the password of the router

Just like we change the WiFi password, it is also important to modify the router key. This password also comes standard. So it is another point that we must change as soon as possible. It will not be necessary to change it periodically, but it is important to do it at least once. And, above all, it is important that it is not the same as the WiFi key. Basically, because if we repeat the password we will be making it a little easier for hackers.

Disable these protocols

You better say goodbye to these router features: WPS, uPnP and NAT-PMP. As for the first protocol, we are facing an option that allows us to connect to WiFi without having to type the password on a device. And, in the case of uPnP and NAT-PMP, they allow those devices that we connect to the router to have no problem with the ports, since they will be opened automatically.

Give another name to the WiFi network

The SSID, or also known as the network name, is another point that we have to change in every connection. In each and every one of the routers that we have, it is possible that we have already realized that a name comes by default. Well, on occasion it usually brings details such as the name of the router model or operator.

In this way, by changing it, we will stop putting at risk network securitysince an attacker could use the previous SSID to enter our network, since it would be easier for him to discover some vulnerability in the router model we have at home.

Say no to guest networks

Although it is useful to have a guest network when friends or relatives come to the house, the truth is that it can also have its drawbacks. In any case, if you are going to use it, it must comply with the security conditions that we have seen previously and those that we will see (change the password, network encryption…). However, here it is recommended to disable it. Or, at least, disable it when it is not going to be used. In this way, we will be able to reduce the risk of an intruder can break into the wireless network.

Control connected devices

Another point that you have to pay attention to is the devices that are connected to the WiFi network from your home. More than anything, because if there is one that does not ring a bell, either because of the name or the MAC address of the device, it is important that you take action on the matter.

In these cases, the best we can do is change the password of the wireless network in which these intruder devices are connected. Everything will depend on the router you have, since some continue to offer two frequency bands or have the band steering function, that is, the function that makes the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks have the same SSID. Therefore, if it is connected, for example, only to one band, you must change the WiFi key for that band.