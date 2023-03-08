Champions League 2022/23: find out where to watch the games of the week on TV and online [07/03/23]

This Tuesday (7), the second round of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League begins. There will be a total of four matches played throughout the week, all shown for Europe. Broadcasting rights for Europe belong to SBT, on open TV, and Warner Bros. Discovery, on closed TV and paid streaming. Do you want to know where you can watch each game on TV and on the internet? TechSmart informs you.

broadcast schedule [07-08/03/23]

March 7th 5pm – Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund – SBT, TNT and HBO Max

17h – Benfica x Club Brugge – Space and HBO Max

- Advertisement - Among Tuesday’s duels, Chelsea will receive Borussia Dortmund, with the need to reverse the defeat by one to zero suffered in the first leg. The confrontation will be shown on SBT, for open TV or through the official website for the whole country, and on TNT, on closed television and with a signal for HBO Max subscribers. At the same time, Benfica plays at home against Club Brugge, after having won away by two to zero. This clash will be shown by Space, on pay TV, and by HBO Max, in closed streaming. The TCL P63 Series is updated with 4K HDR TVs and Google TV

March 8th 5 p.m. – Bayern Munich v PSG – HBO Max

5pm – Tottenham v Milan – TNT and HBO Max

Already on Wednesday (8), it is Bayern Munich’s turn to try to confirm the classification against PSG, at the Allianz Arena, after a simple victory away from home. The game will stream exclusively on HBO Max. At the same time, Tottenham will have to beat Milan in England by two goals difference to advance without needing extra time. This matchup will be shown on TNT and HBO Max. - Advertisement - So, where do you intend to watch the UEFA Champions League matches this week? Tell us!

