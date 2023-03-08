8 of the 10 best-selling smartphones in the world in 2022 are from Apple, points out Counterpoint

Data from a survey by the company specialized in market analysis Counterpoint Research showed that eight of the 10 best-selling smartphones in the world during the year 2022 were from applewhile the other two are from samsung. As highlighted by those responsible for the survey, Maçã became the first brand to gain eight positions on the list of the 10 best-selling smartphones, with the iphone 13 being the most sold device in 2022 in the global market.





The iPhone 13 was the best-selling cell phone in major markets such as China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France. Furthermore, the handset has remained number one every month since its launch in September 2021. Price cuts after the series launch iphone 14 boosted iPhone 13 volumes in emerging markets. Sales of the device were twice as high as those of the iPhone 13 Pro Maxthe second best seller last year.





already the iPhone 12, the best-selling device of 2021, was the oldest model in the top 10 of 2022. Its sales remained robust in the US, Japan and China. O iPhone SE 2022 stayed with the last place for Maçã when occupying the 9th position. Apple does not allow credit/debit cards for apps in India With your basic models Galaxy A13 It is Galaxy A03, Samsung won two positions on the list, one more than the previous year. The two models were the only LTE smartphones to make the top 10 bestseller list for the year. And you, what did you think about this Apple domain? Let us know in the comments down below!