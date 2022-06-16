Capcom allows you to restore the original versions of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7

capcom has published a good battery of updates for Resident Evil 2 remake, Resident Evil 3 remake and Resident Evil 7 for PCPlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, which add support for 4K on consoles, ray tracing and frame rate improvements.

The Japanese company surprised locals and strangers at the event the day before yesterday, especially since it has published a large amount of material for free when until recently it was famous for its bad practices and abuse of DLC. The loud crash of Street Fighter V was quite a wake-up call for Capcom, which was forced to change and take better care of its users if it did not want to start leaning over the precipice.

However, not everyone was happy with the updates, which received complaints from the PC community. Some users found that they could not run the games or did not have good performance after updating because they were just going to launch them before.

Capcom’s response to complaints from the PC community has been positive. The company has made available the original versions of Resident Evil 2 remake, Resident Evil 3 remake and Resident Evil 7 for those players who can’t run the updated ones.

To activate the versions from Steam you have to click with the right mouse button on the entry of the games in the library and then click on “Properties”. Once inside, you have to access the section “BETAs” and then select “dx11_non-rt – dx11_non-rt” in the drop-down corresponding to the field “Select the beta in which you would like to participate”. After doing all that, the window closes and the original version of the game should start downloading. To retrieve the updated version, it is as simple as selecting “None” in the same dropdown and closing the window.

Beyond some framerate problems detected at least in Resident Evil 2 remake, the reality is that Capcom, since the launch of said title, has taken great care with the PC versions of its games, which not only work very well, but also they are also able to do it in relatively modest teams.

Updates to the games caused the requirements to rise and some users were unable to run the games or at least have a satisfying experience that they did before. It is a good touch on Capcom’s part to make the old versions available for those users who do not have a PC that meets the requirements of the updated ones.