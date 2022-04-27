Tech GiantsApple

BOE will supply part of the OLED displays to Apple for the next iPhone 14

New indiscretions from industrial sources would confirm an agreement between Apple and BOE Technology Group for the supply of OLED panels to be used on next generation iPhones. The contract, according to what was reported, would have a value of CNY 50 million (approximately € 7.3 million).

Despite the considerable progress made by BOE, the supply of panels would still concern only those 6.1-inch OLEDs intended for the iPhone 14. For the iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, however, the exclusive suppliers would remain Samsung Display and LG Display.

For the Chinese manufacturer, having remained in Apple’s supply chain is certainly excellent news after the rejections of recent years and after the not very reassuring information circulated in recent months that saw him in great difficulty both due to the shortage of components. , mainly integrated circuits that are used for the drivers of the OLED panels, both for a rate of return of its displays lower than expected.

An automated assembly line in a BOE Technology Group factory
Precisely because of these difficulties on supplies, BOE would have decided to reduce the units produced in this period from three to two million, which should not affect supplies to Apple but which could limit the annual production which, according to a report by MyDrivers, last year would have allowed her to reach 60 million units with an increase of 60% year over year.

BOE has already supplied Apple in the past about 6 million panels for the iPhone 12 and a small quantity for the iPhone 13. In addition to the displays for the iPhone, it would also start producing double-layer OLED panels with a diagonal of up to 15 in its factories. inches, a size probably not very compatible with the Apple iPad but definitely in line with that of the MacBook.

