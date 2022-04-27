BOE will supply part of the OLED displays to Apple for the next iPhone 14

New indiscretions from industrial sources would confirm an agreement between Apple and BOE Technology Group for the supply of OLED panels to be used on next generation iPhones. The contract, according to what was reported, would have a value of CNY 50 million (approximately € 7.3 million).

Despite the considerable progress made by BOE, the supply of panels would still concern only those 6.1-inch OLEDs intended for the iPhone 14. For the iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, however, the exclusive suppliers would remain Samsung Display and LG Display.

For the Chinese manufacturer, having remained in Apple’s supply chain is certainly excellent news after the rejections of recent years and after the not very reassuring information circulated in recent months that saw him in great difficulty both due to the shortage of components. , mainly integrated circuits that are used for the drivers of the OLED panels, both for a rate of return of its displays lower than expected.