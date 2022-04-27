How to download the Android 13 beta and which phones are compatible

The arrival of the first beta of Android 13 whets the appetite of the most tinkerers to try each and every one of the new features that Google is integrating. Android 13 will still take a few months to be official, so test this version in advance it could be a good idea.

As always in these versions, its installation is not recommended in all cases, as they are unstable versions that may contain bugs. For this reason, the most practical thing is to install it on a device that is not the one used regularly. Be that as it may, and always under your responsibility, in this post we review the steps to follow to install the Android 13 beta, as well as the devices on which you can do it.

Mobile phones compatible with the Android 13 beta

To no one’s surprise, they are the google phones the main beneficiaries of this possibility. Although it is true that other manufacturers could be added in future versions, at the time of publishing the article it can only be installed on the following terminals:

Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4XL

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5a

Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Try Android 13, updating via OTA

An easy way to try Android 13 now is to update via OTA. That is, in the same way that you receive normal updates, you can update to the beta. Of course, it requires that before you sign up for the beta programavailable from the Android website.

Once you have accessed the Android 13 beta portal, you will only have to click Take part, so that you can register in the testing program so that the OTA update ends up reaching your device. Of course, be patient because it is not usually something immediate and must be checked manually. Therefore, you should be aware of the section on Settings > System > Advanced > Software update of your mobile to verify that it appears.

You can also download the ROM manually

If you are looking for a fastest installation method, you will have to resort to the manual download of the ROM. In this case, the most practical thing is to download Google’s Flash Tools and, after that, connect your mobile to the computer and wait for the process to be carried out automatically.

if you are looking for yet another option As far as manual downloading is concerned, aimed at experts and especially if the bootloader is unlocked, it is install rom via fastboot following these steps:

Download the file from the official Google website. Activate the developer options of your mobile if you did not already have them active. Connect the device to the computer and to a command console using fastboot mode. On your computer, open the file that you previously downloaded from the Google website. Run the command with extension flash.all.

The file with extension flash.all, will “flash” all Android 13 ROM files on your device, only needing to be connected to the computer through a command console so that they can communicate with each other.