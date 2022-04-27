Three airlifted by rescue chopper after being stranded at Sandymount

Emergency services rushed to a south Dublin beach after three people were stranded by the tide.
The incident happened after 8pm on Tuesday as Dublin Fire Brigade and the Irish Coast guard jumped into action.
A rescue helicopter managed to airlift the trio to safety after they were cut off by the incoming tide.
Read more: Five men arrested after garda car chase spanning two counties ends in crash
A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said: “A multi-agency response this evening after reports of people stranded by an incoming tide in Sandymount. Water rescue trained firefighters deployed a rescue sled to the scene.
“Three people were airlifted to safety by Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter.”
A garda spokesman confirmed that medical attention was not required.
Read more: Dublin dad kayaking length of Grand Canal to raise funds for autism charity
Read more: Two people pulled from River Liffey in daring water rescue
Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.
You must log in to post a comment.