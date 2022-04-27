Three airlifted by rescue chopper after being stranded at Sandymount

Emergency services rushed to a south Dublin beach after three people were stranded by the tide.

The incident happened after 8pm on Tuesday as Dublin Fire Brigade and the Irish Coast guard jumped into action.

A rescue helicopter managed to airlift the trio to safety after they were cut off by the incoming tide.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said: “A multi-agency response this evening after reports of people stranded by an incoming tide in Sandymount. Water rescue trained firefighters deployed a rescue sled to the scene.

“Three people were airlifted to safety by Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter.”

A garda spokesman confirmed that medical attention was not required.

