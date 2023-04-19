Bluesky for Android! Social network created by former CEO of Twitter arrives in closed beta on the Play Store

Bluesky is finally available for testing on Android. The social network founded by Jack Dorsey, former chief executive of Twitter, had its application released on the Google Play Store this Wednesday (19), allowing more users eligible for the closed beta to have access to the platform in beta phase after its availability limited to iOS.
While it is finally expanded into the world’s most popular operating system, users interested in trying out the new platform still need an invite to access the closed beta. In any case, the debut of Bluesky on Android indicates that its public release may occur soon.
Jack Dorsey took over as CEO of Twitter in 2015, but left the post in 2021, when he began to resume projects he had for the bluebird social network since 2019, transforming them into a completely new platform.
Despite having several similarities with Twitter, Bluesky stands out for being a decentralized platform, that is, all information shared on the social network is stored on independent servers — which do not belong to the company that developed it —, allowing users to have much more control over your own data.
With the recent controversies involving Twitter, the competition began to adopt more aggressive strategies to try to “grab” a slice of market share on the platform acquired by Elon Musk. In addition to Koo and Mastodon, Bluesky will be one of the new social networks vying for popularity.