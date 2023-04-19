Bluesky for Android! Social network created by former CEO of Twitter arrives in closed beta on the Play Store

Bluesky is finally available for testing on Android. The social network founded by Jack Dorsey, former chief executive of Twitter, had its application released on the Google Play Store this Wednesday (19), allowing more users eligible for the closed beta to have access to the platform in beta phase after its availability limited to iOS.

While it is finally expanded into the world’s most popular operating system, users interested in trying out the new platform still need an invite to access the closed beta. In any case, the debut of Bluesky on Android indicates that its public release may occur soon.