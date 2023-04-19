Google Meet gets feature to block distractions

Google Meet was updated this week receiving general improvements, bug fixes and a new feature that should significantly improve the video calling experience. According to the developer, the newly launched function allows you to individually disable the display of meeting participants, significantly reducing distractions.

This tool allows you to suspend the webcam video of those using flashy backgrounds or effects that may distract from the subject being discussed. Google explains that the blocked person will not be notified, thus avoiding any inconvenience between members; the call layout will remain unchanged for others.