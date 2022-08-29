Blue Lang, a language app that focuses its learning on dialogues

Millions of people around the world embark annually on the adventure of a new .

However, this is not always a simple process due to the number of rules that must be taken into account when pronouncing and writing the words of the language that you are trying to learn.

- Advertisement -

In that sense, there is a tool named Blue Lang with which you will have the possibility of dialogue-based language learningthus helping to speed up their learning compared to the traditional method.

Why learn languages ​​with Blue Lang

Among the reasons that make Blue Lang an appropriate tool to learn languages ​​is:

Philosophy

Ironically, the creators of Blue Lang believe that people do not need to spend as much time using apps to learn languages, since most learning comes from sources such as movies, books or simply in the effort to speak.

- Advertisement -

So the creators of Blue Lang want you to learn another language in the shortest time possible without the ties that the use of this type of app implies.

Effective

examples and repetitions represent actions that have a significant impact on language learning.

So, no need to focus on grammar and spelling during the first steps of the learning process, since it is more efficient to learn the language, first orally and then move on to the reading and writing part.

- Advertisement -

And it can be frustrating to try to write in another language, which can also cause the learning experience to become a nightmare. Therefore, do not waste time with the grammar and dedicate yourself to the verbal part.

Without stress

When it comes to learning a new language, this experience shouldn’t be stressful or cause you to worry too much about understanding the grammatical rules that govern your writing.

As you apply the constant repetition in words and dialogue your brain will capture all the ins and outs of the language on its own.

Natural

In the same way that a child sticks to learning a language without knowing how to write and without records to serve as a reference, so you can also learn any language easily.

Therefore, make sure find examples of the language you want to learn in different situations presented in a conversational context.

It is worth mentioning that Blue Lang only offers language learning spanish, french, german and russian to English speakers.

So too, those people whose native language is German or speak this language can configure the app to learn the English language, this being the only one available in your case.

To access the Blue Lang website click HERE