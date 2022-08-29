Lexar NM800, another high-performance SSD awaiting PCI Gen5

- Advertisement -

is high performance SSD that follows in the footsteps of Samsung’s recently announced SSD 990 PRO and like it. focuses on all types of use, both gamers on PC or consoles, and professionals on work machines. As for equipment, it works equally well for desktops or laptop upgrades.

As we said with the Samsung unit, the new Lexar does not imply a level jump substantial over the current offer, something that the industry and consumers are waiting for. You already know that this should come with the SSDs connected to the PCI Gen5 interface, which should be available this year once the new processing platforms from AMD (ZEN 4) and Intel (Rocket Lake) are announced.

Of course, not all users will jump to those platforms and Gen4 solid state drives have a long way to go as they are backwards compatible with Gen3 as well. The Lexar NM800 is a drive in M.2 2280 format for the PCIe Gen4 x4 interface and with support for NVMe 1.4, which uses TLC 3D memories and a controller from an undefined manufacturer. This allows you to achieve data transfer speeds of up to 7,500 / 6,500MB/s in sequential read/write modes.

They are distributed with a five-year warranty and a failure resistance of one and a half million hours of time between failures (MTBF). Lexar offers an optional heatsink to help keep drives in check that get quite hot due to their small size and high performance.

Lexar NM800, availability and prices

SSD is now available in some regions with the following storage capacities and price and in the mentioned variants with and without heat sink:

512GB: $109 / $99

1TB: $179 / $169

2TB: $299 / $279