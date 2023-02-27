Bloodborne: PC version may have been canceled after Horizon’s poor reception on PC

Since Sony acquired Bluepoint Studios (who worked on the Demon’s Souls remaster), such rumors have gotten even more intense, but it looks like Sony’s plans have changed along the way.

It’s not today that we hear rumors involving the Bloodborne franchise, including a PS5 remaster along the lines of Demon’s Souls, a PC version and even a sequel.

According to one of their sources, the studio Virtuos, which worked on the alleged remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 and Marvel’s Avengers, was responsible for the PC version of Horizon and did a bad job on the project, forcing Sony to bring Guerrilla ( original developer of the game) to fix it. With that, Sony decided to cancel the PC version of Bloodborne, as Virtuos was also developing it.

The podcaster, known as BaityBait, who has over 160,000 followers on Twitch, explains what he heard about the PC version of Bloodborne.

Sony, through Guerrilla, apparently subcontracted Virtuos to develop the PC port for Horizon Zero Dawn, because at the time they didn’t have much knowledge on how to do that. Horizon Zero Dawn was released on Steam in August 2020, and while it has a positive review today, it has had a number of negative reviews from users due to its poor technical performance at launch. So if Virtuos were also slated to develop the PC version of Bloodborne, it would make sense for Sony to cancel that project as well.

Over time, Guerrilla and Sony were able to fix the PC version of Horizon within a few months, and even brought in Nixxes Software to help with patches for the PC game in December 2021, just before Sony acquired the studio to work on the games. PC versions of their games.

It is worth remembering that Sony’s latest PC releases were not a success, which may mean that the company is being more cautious with development and future releases. While Bloodborne on PC has been a long-standing request from gamers, Sony certainly wants to make sure it gets it right.

Do we still have chances to see this in the future?

